Stranded reefer loss in South Atlantic confirmed: “no oil pollution was observed”

17th Wednesday, May 2017 - 20:06 UTC Full article

“M/V URUGUAY REEFER was towed by M/V FRIO LAS PALMAS for more than 210 nautical miles away from the Falkland Islands Conservation Zone”.(Pic ARA)

The managers of “Uruguay Reefer”, the vessel adrift in the South Atlantic after she suffered massive water ingress finally sunk 210 NM outside the Falkland Islands Conservation Zone at 6.000 meters of water.

According to the report from Baltmed Reefer Services Ltd, any debris threat to navigation was collected and “no oil pollution was observed in the location where the vessel went down”. Likewise because of the low temperatures, “any fuel will have solidified at a depth of 6.000 meters and the quantities of other potential pollutants are negligible and will quickly disperse”.

The company's report follows:



“Baltmed Reefer Services Ltd., managers of the refrigerated cargo vessel M/V URUGUAY REEFER, IMO No. 9017264, under Panama Flag, regret to report that the ship sunk at position approximately 350 NM from Berkeley Sound in a depth of about 6000 meters.

”The vessel suffered massive water ingress which the Master believes was caused when the vessel struck an ice floe. The Uruguay Reefer was fully laden with a cargo of squid and krill.

“On 7/5/2017 am, all 42 crew members that were on board M/V URUGUAY REEFER were safely transferred to an escorting vessel M/V TAGANROGSKIY ZALIV from where they have been repatriated.

”M/V URUGUAY REEFER was towed by M/V FRIO LAS PALMAS for more than 210 nautical miles away from the Falkland Islands Conservation Zone.

“The position where the damage occurred, the fact that she was so far from a safe harbor and the fact that she continued to suffer an ingress of water, made the efforts to salvage the vessel and her cargo impossible.

”M/V FRIO LAS PALMAS and the tug the owners hired to assist the stricken vessel remained in the area after M/V URUGUAY REEFER sunk and collected any minor debris, including her fenders, which could have posed a threat to safe navigation.

“No oil pollution was observed in the location where the vessel went down. Due to the low temperatures, any fuel will have solidified at a depth of 6.000 meters and the quantities of other potential pollutants are negligible and will quickly disperse.

”Under these circumstances, Managers believe the chances of pollution in the surrounding area are very minimal.

“Baltmed Reefer Services would like to commend the Master and crew of M/V URUGUAY REEFER for their courage, the Falklands patrol boat, Protegat and its crew, as well as the Masters of the two other vessels that took part in the rescue operation the M/V TAGANROGSKIY ZALIV & MV FRIO LAS PALMAS for their exemplary courage and seamanship. We would also like to thank all the authorities involved for their valuable assistance in this difficult operation”.