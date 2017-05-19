Malvinas Veterans expose Argentine Judiciary “delay” in addressing human rights abuses during the war

In 2015 Veterans organizations appealed to IACHR after the Argentine Supreme Court rejected investigations into tortures in the Falkland/Malvinas Islands

Malvinas Veterans organizations met with members of the Inter American Commission on Human Rights, IACHR, currently in Buenos Aires and complained about the “delay” of Argentine courts in addressing dozens of cases involving human rights abuses committed by Argentine officers against conscripts during the 1982 Falklands conflict.

The meeting took place earlier this week with the IACHR rapporteur and chairman, who happens to be Argentine, Francisco Eguiguren, and was part of a round of private talks held by the representatives before their formal sessions scheduled to take place next week in Buenos Aires.

During the meeting the Malvinas Veterans expressed their disappointment with the delays from the Argentine Judiciary, since “35 years after the end of the war and ten since torture cases by officers committed against soldiers in Malvinas, so far have revealed no results of the investigations and much less indictments”.

“As representatives of the victims and as plaintiffs we express our disappointment faced with the phenomenon of ”biological impunity“ because of the inaction of Argentine courts” reads a release from the Malvinas Veterans.

In 2015 the Veterans organizations appealed to the IACHR after the Argentine Supreme Court rejected investigations into tortures in the Falkland/Malvinas Islands, confirming a previous ruling which declared the human rights abuses cases, against private soldiers, to have prescribed.

During the meeting the Veterans complained that with the latest ruling involving officer Jorge Taranto, accused of committing human rights abuses in Malvinas, and whose case was declared prescribed, “there is an attempt to overshadow cases with an impunity blanket, disregarding the rights to justice of the plaintiffs and victims, and impeding the State from investigating and eventually judging human rights abuses, that can also be characterized as crimes against humanity”.

Veterans also provided IACHR members with preliminary results of the standardizing of the Malvinas war declassified documents, including some which indisputably show how the Argentine dictatorship had mounted “a sophisticated impunity system to safeguard Armed Forces members from responsibility in crimes committed”.

Veterans also announced that next week they will be launching the “Justice for Malvinas” campaign at the Tribunals Palace in Buenos Aires to expose how crimes against humanity committed by Argentine officers during the Malvinas war remain 'boxed' and that the victims are “deprived of justice because of the inaction of the Judiciary branch”.