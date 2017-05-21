Falklands veterans blast Jeremy Corbyn over plans to share islands with Argentina on 35th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Ardent

Labour leader has called for an “accommodation” to be made over the islands’ sovereignty.

Veteran Simon Weston accused Mr Corbyn of showing “crass lack of respect” to families of the dead. Former Argentine Ambassador in UK Alicia Castro says that the Labour leader is “one of ours””

Labour leader described war to defend Falklands against Argentinian aggression as 'flag-waving nonsense'.JEREMY Corbyn was blasted by Falklands war veterans yesterday over his call for a power-sharing deal with Argentina.

The Labour leader has called for an “accommodation” to be made over the islands’ sovereignty. And he has branded the 1982 British task force sent to liberate them from Argie invaders “a nauseating waste of money and lives”.He described the war as “one of those crazy conflicts of flag-waving nonsense”.

But those who helped retake the islands have hit back – as they mark Sunday’s 35th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Ardent. In total, 22 men lost their lives on the Royal Navy frigate, whose Captain Alan West was to become First Sea Lord and is now a Labour peer.

Lord West, last man to leave Ardent, said yesterday: “If there was ever such a thing as a just war, the nearest you can get to it is the Falklands. “Islanders who had lived there for generations did not want to be ruled by a despotic regime which invaded their land.

“I’m immensely proud of the role Britain played in protecting the Falklands, in particular, those who fought and gave their lives.”

Labour’s election manifesto contains a pledge to defend the sovereignty of the islands – despite Mr Corbyn’s calls for a deal with Argentina.

Falklands veteran Simon Weston yesterday accused Mr Corbyn of showing “crass lack of respect” to families of the dead. The former Welsh Guardsman, who suffered horrific burns when his ship came under fire in the 1982 conflict, added: “I’m slightly irked at what he has said because the islands have never been Argentinian.

“We’re the only country that has ever occupied the place and made a go of it. “A lot of people who went to the Falklands to liberate the islanders are Labour supporters and it must cause considerable resentment to hear the party’s leader speak like this.”

