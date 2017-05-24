Trump selling his beachfront estate in St Martin Island, US$ 28 million

24th Wednesday, May 2017

Le Château des Palmiers includes a 5-bedroom ocean side villa, a 4-bedroom garden side villa and a two-bedroom manager’s area.

United States President Donald Trump is selling off his multi-million-dollar 11-bedroom beachfront estate in the French Caribbean island of St Martin. Le Château des Palmiers, located on Plum Bay Beach, Terres Bassesis on the south-western tip of the island, has been listed by Sotheby's International Realty, which does not reveal any asking price on its website. It says the price is available upon request.

But reports have been circulating that the 4.8 acre estate is going for US$28 million, about US$8.3 million more than what it was listed for when Trump purchased it through two shell companies, Excel Venture I LLC and Excel Venture Corporation, in 2013.

Business Insider reported that Trump typically uses the Caribbean escape as a rental property.

Le Château des Palmiers includes a 5-bedroom ocean side villa, a 4-bedroom garden side villa and a two-bedroom manager’s area.

The Sotheby’s listing stated that amenities include a huge heated pool, an open air and air conditioned fitness centre, a tennis court, and covered outdoor bar, billiards and dining area.