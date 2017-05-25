Canadian combat management systems for Chile's Type 23 frigates

Lockheed Martin Canada will provide and install new combat management systems for three of the Chilean Navy’s frigates. The majority of the work will be done at Lockheed Martin Canada’s facilities in Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax. The combat management systems and other equipment will be installed on Chile’s Type 23 frigates.

Lockheed Martin Canada has not released details about the value of the contract but sources indicate the deal is in the range of a similar project announced by the firm in 2014 for New Zealand’s Navy. That project was valued at US$180 million.

Lockheed Martin’s Combat Management System 330 was chosen by Chile after a world-wide competition. A similar system is in use on the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigates.

The three Type 23 frigates are the former Royal Navy HMS Marlborough, HMS Grafton and HMS Norfolk, now baptized as Almirante Condell, Almirante Lynch and Almirante Cochrane, respectively.

“We are thrilled with this award and look forward to working with the Chilean Navy and ASMAR, the Chilean shipyard, as well as forging long term relationships with Chilean partners to deliver new capability to the Armada de Chile,” Rosemary Chapdelaine, vice president for Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary and Mission Systems, said in a statement Tuesday.

Work has already started in Canada on the systems. The work to be done eventually in Chile will focus on integrating the systems on the ships and testing them. Lockheed Martin did not release details on when the installation of the systems will be done or when the Chilean project would be finished.

In 2014, Lockheed Martin Canada signed a contract to conduct similar modernization work on two of the Royal New Zealand Navy’s frigates. Installation of those systems is expected to take place sometime later this year or early next year in Victoria, BC.

Mike Savage, mayor of Halifax, says this sale to the Chilean Navy will bring future work to his city, where Lockheed Martin Canada has a facility.

“The critical skills and expertise developed here (Halifax) in support of key naval programs positions us for continued economic growth. These valuable high tech jobs also attract top talent and offer exceptional opportunities for our local graduates,” said Savage.

Lockheed Martin Canada’s CMS 330 is currently being used on the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigates, and the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Anzac-class frigates will soon be making use of the same technology.

Lockheed Martin Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global defense contractor, employs over 900 people at facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary and Victoria.