Montevideo, May 26th 2017 - 11:02 UTC

Labour cuts Conservatives lead to five points, according to post-Manchester poll

Friday, May 26th 2017 - 07:16 UTC
Britain's opposition Labour Party has cut the lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to five points less than a fortnight before a national election, according to the first poll published since the suicide bombing in Manchester killed 22 people.

 In a sign that the election could be more closely contested than has previously been thought, YouGov said on Thursday May's party was on 43%, down 1 percentage point compared to a week ago, while Labour was up 3 points on 38%. The previous YouGov poll had given May a lead of nine points.

Britain suspended political campaigning for the June 8 election after the attack on Monday night in Manchester.

Polls had put May's Conservatives on course for a big victory after she called the snap election in April but her lead slipped in the days before the attack when she was forced to backtrack on a key proposal for reforming social care.

YouGov's Anthony Wells said May and her party had been hurt by the fallout from the manifesto launch but said it was hard to determine the impact of the bombing on the election campaign.

When looking at May's personal favorability ratings, the poll showed May's ratings rising by 1 point in recent days, while support for the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn fell by 8 points.

“It has been a highly unusual few days in an election campaign, arguably unlike any other in history,” Wells said. The poll of 2,052 people, which was conducted for the Times newspaper, was conducted on May 24-25.

