Armed police patrolling UK trains and rail network

Armed police officers are patrolling on board trains in the United Kingdom for the first time. British Transport Police (BTP) announced the measure in a bid to “disrupt and deter criminal activity” on the rail network after the UK terror threat level rose to critical in the wake of the Manchester attack.

Armed officers have been patrolling on the London Underground network since December, but this is the first time they will travel on trains outside the capital.

BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said the deployment of armed officers will be focused on rail routes serving “big city locations” but will not be limited to those.

“The aim is for it to be unpredictable and widespread across the network, to create a deterrent and an immediate response to terrorists who may be thinking of (attacking) the transport network,” he told the Press Association.

Among the first to be deployed were a group of four officers who boarded a Virgin Trains service at London Euston travelling to Birmingham New Street shortly after 2pm on Thursday.

Mr. Crowther went on: “Since the devastating events in Manchester on Monday evening, our force has radically increased the presence of our officers nationwide.

“By having firearms officers on board trains we’re ensuring that trains remain as safe as possible for passengers.

“Our patrols will be highly visible and passengers should feel comforted by their presence.”

Mr Crowther urged passengers not to be alarmed by the presence of armed officers.

“These are normal officers,” he said. “They are very approachable. They are there to engage with people, to talk to them about any concerns they’ve got. I’d really encourage people to approach them.”