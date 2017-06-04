Falklands: Goose Green commemorates 35th Liberation day

Goose Green Village Hall where Islanders were imprisoned when the Argentine Military Junta took over the Islands in 1982.

Falkland Islanders who were held prisoner in the Goose Green Community Hall by the invading Argentine forces in 1982, joined with members of the British 3 PARA to commemorate those who died during the battle to liberate the settlement which happened at 13:30 hours May 29th.

An estimated 100 residents, including women and children, from Goose Green and Darwin where locked up, for almost seven weeks, in appalling conditions, at the Community Hall by the occupying Argentine military.

When news came of the landing of the Task Force in San Carlos, Argentine forces dug into well defended positions. After two days of fierce fighting and threats of massive British air support and naval artillery, Argentine forces turned in their arms and surrendered.

According to military reports from the time PARAs suffered 15 killed including Colonel H Jones, and thirty wounded. Argentines lost 55 men and close to a hundred were wounded.