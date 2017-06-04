Falklands/Malvinas: Red Cross head of project has arrived in the Islands

4th Sunday, June 2017 - 14:05 UTC Full article

Laurent Corbaz, head of the project for the ICRC, arrived on Saturday to the Islands. The rest of the team is expected to join him in the coming weeks.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, has reported that final preparations are underway ahead of work to identify the mortal remains of the unidentified Argentine soldiers buried in Darwin cemetery at the Falklands/Malvinas. Laurent Corbaz, head of the project for the ICRC, arrived on Saturday to the Islands. The rest of the team is expected to join him in the coming weeks.

The Humanitarian Project Plan was signed on 20 December 2016 by Argentina’s deputy foreign minister, Pedro Villagra Delgado; the minister of state for Europe and the Americas at the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Sir Alan Duncan; and the president of the ICRC, Peter Maurer.

The plan follows a request made by the government of Argentina to the ICRC in 2012, to facilitate the identification of the mortal remains of the unidentified Argentine soldiers buried in the cemetery.

An experienced team of ICRC forensics experts will work on the project. Exhumation work is expected to begin as soon as 19 June, if conditions allow.