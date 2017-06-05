Beer sales falling worldwide; wine relatively flat and spirits up 0.3%

5th Monday, June 2017 - 22:49 UTC Full article

UK gin makers could be boosted as the so-called gin revival continued, with sales of the iconic British tipple up 3.7% globally.

People are drinking fewer alcoholic drinks, according to a new industry report tracking consumption worldwide. Beer sales continued to slide last year and the trend towards cider sipping stalled.

The global market for all alcoholic drinks contracted 1.3% in 2016, driven by a 1.8% fall in beer sales, the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) found. Cider sales went in reverse, down 1.5% after several years of growth.

The overall contraction of international alcohol sales is far greater than the average dip of 0.3% in the previous five years. The IWSR market report for 2016 found global wine sales to be relatively flat, down 0.1% and spirits consumption grew 0.3%.

UK gin makers could be boosted as the so-called gin revival continued, with sales of the iconic British tipple up 3.7% globally.

Although global GDP increased 3.5% in 2016, according to the IMF, and economic growth usually correlates with increased alcohol consumption several major economies, China, Russia and Brazil all faced an economic slowdown or recession.

Beer sales in China fell 4.2%, were down 5.3% in Brazil and dipped 7.8% in Russia.