Montevideo, June 7th 2017 - 20:06 UTC

Falklands government welcomes Red Cross team to begin humanitarian work

Wednesday, June 7th 2017 - 09:19 UTC
Mr. Corbaz arrived at the Falkland Islands on Saturday 3rd June 2017, and together with his team are expected to begin preparation work immediately. (Pic AP) Mr. Corbaz arrived at the Falkland Islands on Saturday 3rd June 2017, and together with his team are expected to begin preparation work immediately. (Pic AP)

The Falkland Islands government, FIG, has extended its welcome to Laurent Corbaz, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, project to identify the remains of the unknown Argentine soldiers buried at the Darwin Cemetery.

 Mr. Corbaz arrived at the Falkland Islands on Saturday 3rd June 2017, and together with his team are expected to begin preparation work immediately.

FIG have put in place the necessary legal arrangements and will provide any logistical support requested to facilitate this important humanitarian work.

In order to preserve the site, the Government will close the Darwin Cemetery to the public for the duration of the ICRC work. The cemetery will be closed from Sunday, June 18, 2017 to September 30, 2017, inclusive and fencing is currently being erected. We thank the public for your cooperation and understanding during this period.

Mr Corbaz will be offering a local media briefing later in the week.

