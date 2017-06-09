Falklands' increase in landing fee will help fund the Museum & National Trust

The initiative will help support the long term development of the Museum & National Trust activities in partnership with the local tourism industry.

The Falkland Islands government, FIG, has announced that as from the 1st July 2018, the landing fee for tourists arriving in Stanley shall increase from £21 to £25. The fee for those arriving into other destinations in the Islands shall remain at £7.50.

However FIG pointed out that the initiative will help support the long term development of the Museum & National Trust (M&NT) activities in the Islands in partnership with the local tourism industry.

In effect from 1st July 2018, £6 of each landing fee paid to FIG shall be transferred to the M&NT to help fund their ongoing operations and also their future development. As part of this increase all cruise-based passengers shall now receive free entry to the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust properties around Stanley and across the Islands.

This positive step will increase M&NT income and give them a direct link to tourism growth in the future. They will also work with the Falkland Islands Tourism Board to ensure that even those passengers who do not have the chance to visit the main M&NT site itself will be provided with literature to give them a flavour of the rich history of our beautiful Islands.

The Government, Museum & National Trust and FI Tourism Board look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the variety of cruise operators who visit the Islands each year.

The £25 landing fee per passenger helps cover the following costs (these are approximates based on c. 60,000 cruise passengers p.a.): Museum & National Trust Funding & Free Entry, £6; Security Services costs £2; Customs & Immigration Costs, £5; Tourism Infrastructure & Development , £10 and FIG Administration, £2.