Hung parliament in UK; Theresa May calls for stability; Corbyn says PM must go

9th Friday, June 2017 - 11:10 UTC Full article

Britain's Conservatives have lost their majority in a snap general that has resulted in a hung parliament. With just a handful of seats left to declare, Thursday polls shows gains for the opposition Labour Party. This is seen as a humiliation for PM Minister Theresa May, who chose to call the election to try to strengthen her hand in talks with the EU on Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged her to resign, but she said her party would “ensure” stability in the UK.

“At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability,” Mrs May said And if, as the indications have shown and if this is correct that the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure we have that period of stability - and that is exactly what we will do“.

Corbyn earlier said: ”If there is a message from tonight's results, it's this: the prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence.“

”I would have thought that's enough to go, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country,” he added.

Final election results are expected by Friday lunchtime.

The biggest shock of the night so far has been the Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg losing his seat to a Labour candidate. He was deputy prime minister of the UK from 2010 to 2015 in a coalition government with the Conservatives.

Former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond was also defeated, losing his seat to a Tory contender.

A total of 650 Westminster MPs are being elected, with about 45.8 million people entitled to vote. A party needs 326 seats to have an overall majority. Prime Minister Theresa May - who had a small majority in the previous parliament - called an early election to try to improve her negotiation positions on Brexit. But analysts say it is clear the PM made a serious miscalculation.

The latest forecast suggests that the Conservatives are 10 seats short of an overall majority. Labour are predicted to gain 33 seats, the Tories lose 15 seats, the Lib Dems will gain five and the SNP lose 22 seat, mostly recovered by Tories that strangely enough have given Mrs- May her majority of votes.