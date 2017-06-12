Falklands announces arrangements for anniversary of Liberation Day 2017

At 11.00 am a ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers the Governor will lay a wreath

To mark the 35th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentinean occupation in 1982, Gilbert House has announced the following program for Wednesday 14 June 2017.A thanksgiving service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.45 am.

The Governor together with the Commander British Forces will attend the service. Members of the Legislative Assembly and representatives of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force and members of the Merchant Navy and Youth Groups will be in attendance. Veterans from 1982, including local residents and from the United Kingdom will also be present.

At 11.00 am a ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers the Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by a Member of Legislative Assembly, the Commander British Forces, official FIG guests, by representatives of the Armed Services, Veteran associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.

Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45 a.m. Please look out for and take heed of the road closures in the areas of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road.

A civic reception, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, will be held in the FIDF HQ rooms from 11:45 to 13:30.

A free bus service to the reception will be available from the graveled area by the Museum/ Gilbert House from 11:45. A bus service back into town will run at the end of the reception. Last bus will leave FIDF at 14: 30.

All residents and members of the Armed Services are cordially invited to attend. It is appropriate for medals and decorations to be worn on this occasion.