Macri hosts Portuguese PM in BA to boost bilateral ties

13th Tuesday, June 2017 - 18:38 UTC Full article

Antonio Costa arrived in the Argentine capital on Monday to launch a Federal Mining Plan and take part in a business forum at the Foreign Ministry, among other activities.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday had lunch with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Pink House in Buenos Aires, after which both heads of state held a joint press conference.

Macri underlined “multiculturalism and cooperation” as the main tools to take on the new global challenges and to reduce world poverty.

Costa said his country was undertaking a series of measures towards strengthening its ties with Portuguese communities overseas of whom he was very proud for how they represented their native land.

He also praised the European Union (EU) which he considered to be an example of cooperation among nations.

Costa was due to meet VicePresident Gabriela Michetti at the national Congress building on Tuesday afternoon.