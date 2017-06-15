Clarin daily owner Ernestina Herrera de Noble dies at age 92

Ernestina Herrera led a growing daily newspaper into becoming a media giant in Argentina.

Ernestina Herrera de Noble, widow of Buenos Aires daily Clarin's founder Roberto Noble, died Wednesday in Buenos Aires, the newspaper's online edition announced. Herrera took over as publisher when her husband, who had started the business in 1945, passed away in 1969.

Herrera was born on June 7, 1925, in Buenos Aires, and married Roberto Noble on July 27, 1967. They had met in 1946.

Mrs Noble was at the helm of the newspaper as it expanded onto other, more 21st century formats, as it became Grupo Clarín, a corporation which also owns several radio and TV stations. Apart from the business endeavours, Herrera headed the Noble Foundation, involved in charity and educational projects.

She was also a member of the International Press Institute and the Council of the International Museum of Television and Radio and the first Latin American publisher to join the Unesco Advisory Committee for Press Freedom.

In 2002, Herrera was arrested over allegations that her two adopted children were in fact the son and daughter of a couple that went missing under the military dictatorship that ruled the country from 1976 to 1983. But in 2011 she was cleared of all charges after DNA tests from the children did not match any sample from the databases from those disappeared.

President Mauricio Macri expressed his condolences to the family through Twitter.