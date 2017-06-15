Lousiana Rep. Scalise among those shot at congressional baseball team practice

15th Thursday, June 2017 - 01:40 UTC Full article

Rep. Steve Scalise (left) is a “patriot and a fighter,” in President Trump's words

James T. Hodgkinson was vociferously anti-Trump on social media.

House Majority Floor Leader of the United States Congress -a position commonly referred to as “Whip”- Steve Scalise (R) was among those wounded Wednesday morning when members of the congressional baseball team where fired at as they were practicing on a field in Alexandria, Virginia. The sole gunman was identified as James T. Hodgkinson, aged 66. He was shot by police and later died of his wounds, President Donald Trump announced.

Scalise, 51, from Louisiana is the third-ranking Republican in the House. He was hit in the left hip but managed to drag himself into the outfield and was rushed back across the Potomac River for treatment. The Congressman was reported to be in critical condition and was described as stable after emergency surgery, a spokesman for MedStar Washington Hospital Center said.

“Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone,” Scalise's office said in a statement. “He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.”

Although Hodgkinson's motives remain unclear, government sources were quick to indicate that there were no apparent links to international terrorism. The FBI also said that nobody was in custody and that no other suspects were being sought. An FBI spokesman replied “no comment” when asked whether the gunman had “a vendetta against Republicans.” Nevertheless, Hodgkinson had been vociferously anti-Trump on social media.

“Quite frankly, it was not only chaotic,” Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said. “It was a combat situation,” he added.

The FBI also said “a second congressman” sustained minor injuries during the incident “and was also transported by a medic unit.” It didn't identify the lawmaker, who NBC News later confirmed was Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, who suffered a sprained ankle.

Scalise was expected to recover. His high-ranking role typically affords him a Capitol Police security detail.

Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump, who announced that Hodgkinson died, praised Capitol Police and first responders. He added that Scalise was a “patriot and a fighter.”