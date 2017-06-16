Trump says he is restoring some of the restrictions lifted after the Obama administration's detente with Cuba.

US President Donald Trump has reversed parts of his predecessor Barack Obama's diplomatic re-engagement with Cuba, tightening rules on Americans travelling there and restricting US companies dealing with enterprises controlled by the island nation's military.
Speaking at a rally in Miami on Friday, Trump said: “Last year I pledged to be a voice against oppression, and here I am like I promised. Now that I am your president ... We will stand with the Cuban people in the struggle for freedom.
”Effective immediately, I am cancelling the last government's one-sided deal with Cuba.“ ”We won't lift sanctions on the Cuban regime and all political prisoners and freed ... until free and internationally recognised elections are held.”
Trump's revised approach, which will be enshrined in a new presidential directive, calls for stricter enforcement of a longtime ban on Americans going to Cuba as tourists.
The new policy is also expected to ban most US business deals with the Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group (GAESA), a sprawling conglomerate run by General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Callejas, son-in-law of Cuban President Raul Castro.
Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher, reporting from Miami, said Trump was seeking to make good on a campaign promise to conservative Cuban-Americans that will stop the flow of money from US businesses to the Cuban military.
“Essentially, Trump is looking to stop funding for the Cuban government, the Castros and the military, while encouraging young entrepreneurs to make their own way,” he said.
“Trump wants to challenge the Castro leadership and improve the country's human rights record. Among, the people calling for change in Miami are local congressmen and they're very vocal people. They won't be happy until they see free and fair elections in Cuba.”
Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman, reporting from Havana, said Cubans had been eagerly waiting Trump's speech.
“Relations between Cuba and the US have gone up and down during the last half century and while their have been small steps to improve them, the people have only seen them roll back rather swiftly,” she said.
“Around 60 percent of the economy is controlled by the military ... people are bracing themselves for the worst.
”We're hearing of a lot of cancellations on [the online accommodation service] Airbnb, and as many as 25 students that were attending an exchange programme have cancelled.
“Last month, the Cuban government said it would legalise small- and medium-sized private businesses, we don't know exactly what that will entail right now, but that could significantly expand private enterprise and is a decision they probably made in anticipation for Trump.”
Engage Cuba, a group lobbying for an end to the embargo, estimates that 10,000 US jobs in aviation and the cruise business already depend on Cuba.
Some 285,000 people visited the Caribbean country in 2016, up 74 percent over 2015, with Americans the third biggest group after Canadians and Cuban expats.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies.
Well done, Donald. Keep isolating the U.S.Posted 16 hours ago 0
Already Canada is benefiting from Trump's policies by getting a lot more Mexicans tourists who choose to skip the U.S. as reported by Forbes:
“Mexico is America's second-largest inbound tourism market, accounting for some 18.4 million visits in 2015. Just this year, experts predict 7% less visits from Mexico, totaling a $1.6 billion loss in direct economic spending by 2018.”
Meanwhile, “Mexican tourism to Canada has been skyrocketing, increasing 16%.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexandratalty/2017/03/30/mexicans-choosing-canada-over-the-us-for-vacations/#2cfeb9f64d0d
Trump has said he'll be cracking down on American tourists going to Cuba. That's also good news for Canadians, who have been vacationing in the island for a long time, long before Barack Obama's thawing of relations.
Enrique,Posted 15 hours ago 0
What a gloating and hateful post from you.
Just think how this is ruining the harmony of our world and our three peoples who have grown closer over the recent 30 years.
Mexicans are experiencing anger and distressing fear and uncertainty.
Mexican Americans are facing discrimination and abuse in their own US homes.
Americans and Canadians living in Mexico fear for their safety.
Many who were planning on spending their lives there, amongst people they called friends, are leaving to go home.
And you gloat.
REF: ”Effective immediately, ....................... until free and internationally recognized elections are held”:Posted 9 hours ago 0
Funny, he FORGOT to say THAT in Saudi Arabia [and also in Israel]! Not surprised to know that the yardsticks are different for different countries.
Remember what he said about N. Korea?
They continue to launch rockets after rockets but after parading a lot of force and the flexing of [a lot of] muscles; DT simply FORGOT about N. Korea.
The SAME soap opera continues with Afghanistan & Syria! After launching 60 or so missiles; a tiny airport in Syria [with hardly any damage] was active within 24 hrs and after unloading the “Mother of ALL bombs” the Talis are still active! Maybe DT awaits the “Grandmothers” to finish off the Talis and the Syrian Regime.
If the words and the actions don't match; The President of The US of A has little chance of commanding credibility and respect in AND outside the USA!