Argentina to appear before UN Decolonization Committee as one on Falkland/Malvinas Islands case

The entire political spectrum will join forces behind newly-appointed Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie as new appeal for UK to discuss sovereignty is expected to be launched.
With the mid-term October elections dictating the agenda, Argentina's government decided for the second straight year to put together a delegation with legislators and leaders of the ruling party as well as from the opposition to appear this coming Friday, June 23, in New York before the United Nations Decolonization Committee, in which a new appeal for the United Kingdom to discuss the issue of sovereignty over the Falkland/Malvinas is expected to be launched.
It will be also be the first time Jorge Faurie will attend such a high-ranking meeting since being appointed Foreign Minister on June 12. He will be flying straight in OAS Meeting in Cancun.
During the administrations of Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernandez, there were also joint diplomatic missions feauting officials from the then government and the opposition.
Senate Speaker Federico Pinedo, who took part in one of those missions, explained that “the important thing is that there must be clarity in the message that it is not a presentation of a government but of the entire political spectrum and that it is a State policy.”
The UN Decolonization Committee meeting is the only multilateral body Argentina is yet to be supported by official statements regarding sovereignty.
Faurie is brokering a statement from the OAS foreign ministers in Cancun. Canada, however, is expected to stand by its adherence to the principiple of “right of self-determination” while the United States' position, officially “neutral” on the Falklands/Malvinas issue, remains to be seen.
The delegation will also feature 1982 War veterans Walter Batista and Hugo Núñez and also Florencia Vernet, “petitioner” before the Committee as a descendant of Governor Luis Vernet, who represented Buenos Aires until the arrival of the British in 1833.
Although the committee is chaired by Venezuela, the differences between the Maduro and the Macri administrations have not gone as far as to change a support for Argentina. (Source Clarin)
They are going to the DC24, the non executive sub committee that has no powers to do anything at all. It is just a biased discredited group that has not been listened to for over 35 years. Argentina only goes there because the DC24 is toothless and if it did go against them it is still meaningless. There is nothing to discuss between the UK and Argentina. The islanders have spoken, they will decide any outcome. Argenstupidtina is simply sending the Foreign Minister on his Induction Training.Posted 11 hours ago +7
Marquitos AlejandritoPosted 11 hours ago +6
Your juvenile mind is trying to give authority to a totally discredited politician insofar as the Falkland Islands are concerned. Even his own shadow Foreign Minister has stated that the Falkland Islanders will be supported by Parliament.
The British nation is steadfast in its rejection of Argentina's claims!
Today Morecrap? Did Corbyn say that today? Or did he say it some time ago, only to be slapped down by his party on the subject? I think you'll find it was the latter.Posted 9 hours ago +5
As for the UN, the Decolonization Committee (C24) has proven itself irrelevant to the issue of the Falkland Islands - and Gibraltar come to that. On the Falklands the C24 has produced a resolution every year since 1988, that it then does not recommend to the General Assembly for adoption. So what was the point? A sop to Argentina so that it's government can fool the Argentine people for another year? Nobody seems to know.
It's just a pantomime.
Will this year bring any surprises. Unlikely, but we'll now soon enough.
The matter is settled.