David Davis wants PM May to stay in office during Brexit talks

26th Monday, June 2017 - 03:48 UTC

David Davis has faith in PM Theresa May to lead UK through Brexit

Rt Rev Justin Welby finds similarities between now and the political situation during WWI and WWII.

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Davis warned Sunday that any attempt from within the Conservative Party to have Prime Minister Theresa May replaced would be “catastrophic” as the European Union might push for a “punishment deal.” Davis also said that no deal at all would be better than such an agreement. Archbishop of Canterbury also takes a stand.

“I happen to think we have got a very good Prime Minister,” he said. “I know she is coming under a lot of pressure at the moment, but I have seen her in action. She's bold. She takes her time.”

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury Rt Rev Justin Welby urged May to set up a cross-party commission to advise her on Brexit matters. withdrawal negotiations. Welby also compared the current situation to the two world wars when Britain was run by coalitions.

May is under intense pressure after losing her overall parliamentary majority in a snap election called in an attempt to increase her majority and strengthen her hand in Brexit talks. She faces her first major test next week when MPs vote on her legislative agenda, traditionally seen as a test of confidence in the government.

Davis, a potential substitute himself, said he was still “pretty sure” of reaching an agreement despite the government's precarious position. He also anticipated Britain would likely need transitional trade arrangements with the EU for up to two years after Brexit.

Writing in The Mail On Sunday, Welby said: “We need the politicians to find a way of neutralising the temptation to take minor advantage domestically from these great events.”

He added that “we must develop a forum, or commission, or some political tool, which can hold the ring for the differences to be fought out, so that a commonly agreed negotiating aim is achieved.

“The future of this country is not a zero-sum, winner takes all calculation but must rest on the reconciled common good arrived at through good debate and disagreement.”

Referring to the commission, the Archbishop said: “It would be under the authority of Parliament, especially the Commons. It would need to be cross-party and chaired by a senior politician, on Privy Council terms. It could not bind Parliament, but well structured it could draw much of the poison from the debate.”

International Development Secretary Priti Patel was against Welby’s proposal. “I think the point is, this isn’t about commissions. The public voted last year to leave the European Union. Our job as Government now is obviously securing the right deal for the country and not re-running those arguments of Remain and Leave from last year,” she said in a radio interview.