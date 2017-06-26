Only 7% Brazilians still support Temer amid corruption allegations

Brazilian President Michel Temer reached a 7.0% approval rate in June, sinking deeper from the 9.0% measured in April, the Datafolha Institute reported, as the sitting head of state contnues to come closer to Jose Sarney's all time record of 0%, registered in 1989.

Attorney General Rodrigo Janot has up to this coming Tuesday to file passive corruption charges against Temer before the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The President is under investigation for alleged crimes of passive corruption, obstruction of justice and Illicit association, of which “serious evidence” has been found, it was reported in local media.

Temer is suspected to have participated “with vigour” in cases of corruption, based on confessions from directors of the JBS group, one of the world's largest producers and exporters of meat, who in a judicial cooperation agreement disclosed a series of irregularities where the president appears to have been involved.

Recordings of businessman Joesley Batista's talks with Temer were submitted to the Federal Police, who admitted there were “technical interruptions”, but ruled out any claims that the audio files could have been edited.

Temer's parliamentary supporters now face a new challenge averting threats of impeachment, while unions opposing the president's reforms have called for a nationwide general strike this coming Friday.