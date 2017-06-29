Chile Day 2017 speech by Sir Alan Duncan

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan spoke of the strength of the UK-Chile relationship, our historical ties and common values. Chile Day's objective include strengthening ties between the City of London and representatives from Chilean capital markets

Chile Day is an event that promotes the Chilean financial market to a UK audience. It aims to strengthen ties between the representatives of Chilean capital markets and the City of London, and to showcase Chile as an investment destination and platform for funds across Latin America.

“I am delighted to be taking part in another successful Chile Day in London. The UK and Chile are linked by close historical ties and common values. We share a strong belief in the importance of free trade and globalisation, and the UK is an active observer at meetings of the Pacific Alliance of which Chile is a founding member.

“Chile is a valued international partner, and we work together on a range of global challenges, including issues such as women’s and LGBT rights, education and peace-keeping. Each year, Chile Day offers an opportunity for us to strengthen and deepen our relationship with Chile not just in trade, but in other areas such as science, innovation and good governance.” (FCO)