Change of Governor of the Falkland Islands

Mr Nigel Phillips CBE has been appointed Governor of the in succession to Mr Colin Roberts CVO who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Phillips will take up his appointment in September 2017.
As announced by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office today, Mr Phillips will succeed Mr Colin Roberts CVO in the position of Governor of the Falkland Islands. Mr Phillips served in the RAF from 1984 until 2000, and has since then worked in a number of defence attaché roles in British Embassies.
Chair of the Legislative Assembly, Gavin Short MLA, said “On behalf of the Members of the Legislative Assembly and the people of the Falkland Islands, I welcome the appointment of Nigel Philips as the next Governor of the Falklands. He will join us at a juncture in our country’s history when having good communications with both the British Government and FCO will be extremely important. I look forward to his arrival and to working with him.”
Curriculum Vitae
2016 – present Ministry of Defence (MOD), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union, Brussels, Deputy Military Representative
2014 – 2016 MOD, Head, Russian Strategic Studies/Wider Europe Policy
2013 – 2014 Member of Royal College of Defence Studies
2012 – 2013 Language training (Russian), Defence Academy
2010 – 2012 Warsaw, British Embassy, Defence Attaché
2007 – 2009 Defence College Communications Information Systems, Deputy Commandant and Garrison Commander
2003 – 2007 Stockholm, British Embassy, Defence Attaché
2001 – 2003 Defence Communications Services Agency, Senior Staff Officer Communication Operations Planning
2000 – 2001 Defence Academy, Advanced Command and Staff Course, Student
1984 – 2000 Member of the Royal Air Force (RAF), various appointments
Mr. Phillips is married with Emma Phillips and they have one daughter
