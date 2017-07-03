ICRC work in the Falklands/Malvinas continues as planned

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) forensics team working to identify the remains of Argentine soldiers buried in Darwin cemetery has reported good progress.
Work began on 20 June 2017.
During the first 9 days the team was able to exhume, analyze, sample and then rebury the remains of 21 of the 123 Argentine soldiers.
As previously stated by the ICRC's operational coordinator for the Falkland/Malvinas Laurent Corbaz, the ICRC remains cautiously optimistic and hopes to provide answers to as many families as possible, in line with its humanitarian mandate.
The identification process can only be successful with families' informed consent, ante-mortem data and DNA samples.(ICRC PR)
England will return the Malvinas within 25 years.Posted 1 day ago 0
Is this the only comment you have, year after year? “England” has no parliament and no government, and cannot do anything politically. It is part of the United Kingdom.“Malvinas” are some small islands in a lake in Chile. They have always been in Chile, and cannot be returned to anyone. If you mean “Falkland Islands” they certainly cannot be “returned” to anyone who has never owned them. So, you can continue to post such stupid comments for the next 25 years if you want. Nobody cares.Posted 1 day ago 0
Hepatia- I have always just laughed before at your pathetic monotony- same phrase for 3 years now I think, and you are so thick you have not even changed the number of years!Posted 7 hours ago 0
But this time you have scrapped down below under the dirty Argentine end you have shown yourself to be, This project is all about - Humanitarian - the identifying if possible of young men who wore their Country,s uniform and paid the ultimate price - for the peace of mind and some closure to their families. It is ZERO about Politics - but then you are such a vile lowlife that you cannot understand that - so you write your trash here where it most certainly does not belong.
I suspect you have offended many Argentines also by writing it on this topic.