ICRC work in the Falklands/Malvinas continues as planned

3rd Monday, July 2017 - 08:46 UTC Full article

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) forensics team working to identify the remains of Argentine soldiers buried in Darwin cemetery has reported good progress.

Work began on 20 June 2017.

During the first 9 days the team was able to exhume, analyze, sample and then rebury the remains of 21 of the 123 Argentine soldiers.

As previously stated by the ICRC's operational coordinator for the Falkland/Malvinas Laurent Corbaz, the ICRC remains cautiously optimistic and hopes to provide answers to as many families as possible, in line with its humanitarian mandate.

The identification process can only be successful with families' informed consent, ante-mortem data and DNA samples.(ICRC PR)