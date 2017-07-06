Petrobras awards pipeline inspection services contract to Fugro and its new vessel

Built specifically for the Brazilian market by Wilson Sons shipyard in São Paulo, Fugro Aquarius is an 83-m, DP-2 ROV support vessel.

Netherlands Fugro has been awarded a further two-year contract by Petrobras to provide comprehensive inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) and pipeline inspection services in Brazil.

This new award follows Fugro’s successful completion of an initial 12-month contract for the oil major, after taking delivery of the new-build vessel Fugro Aquarius.

Built specifically for the Brazilian market by Wilson Sons shipyard in São Paulo, with local content of more than 60%, Fugro Aquarius is an 83-m, DP-2 ROV support vessel. With a deck area of 520 M2, the vessel is permanently equipped with two Fugro-built 150HP 3,000-m work class ROVs.

Commenting on the latest award, Andrew Seymour, Fugro’s manager for marine business in Brazil said, “As industry leader in ROV IRM, Fugro provides worldwide subsea inspection services in water depths up to 4,000 m.

This new contract strengthens our position in the Brazilian market, despite the challenging market conditions, and reinforces our ability to provide these services to clients such as Petrobras.”