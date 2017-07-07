Hague warns on Brexit impact for UK foreign influence, including protecting Falklands

Brexit will “undoubtedly” harm the UK’s ability to work with other EU countries on foreign issues and its influence in the world, warns former Conservative foreign affairs minister William Hague, including protection of the Falkland Islands, and ensuring solidarity among 28 countries.
The ex-party leader told the House of Lord’s EU external affairs sub-committee said London might be advocating EU membership for countries in the Balkans while negotiating to leave the union.
“Brexit will be damaging to our ability to work with other EU countries, obviously on foreign affairs and influence their outlook overall,” he told fellow peers.
“There is no doubt we are a big player in the foreign affairs council, bigger than we are in the financial and economic affairs of the EU. It is also true that they will want to consult us, to temper the gloom a little bit.”
He argued that the UK should seek permanent membership of the EU’s Common Political Security Committee (CFSP), explaining that it was “very important to the UK” and might “mitigate the damage that will undoubtedly be caused”.
An important test would be whether London could lead action in trouble spots like Somalia, where he said the UK had coordinated military, diplomatic, aid and economic responses to Islamist extremism and piracy.
The CFSP “amplifies the UK’s weight in the world”, Hague said, by enabling it to lead a united response on a variety of challenges, like sanctions on Iran and taking measures to protect the Falkland Islands, making Argentina respect the “solidarity among 28 countries” in response to possible hostile action.
On a more positive note, the newly appointed justice secretary, David Lidington, has insisted that the challenges of Brexit would demonstrate that Britain’s top judges prove they were the best in the world.
He said the country’s departure would allow the legal profession to demonstrate why businesses should “choose the UK” for its legal services.
In a Mansion House speech Lidington said: “I want to seize the opportunity to project our English law, our courts, our judges, our legal services to the world and to new markets.”
Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate legal systems from England and Wales.
“I want to see the government, our justice system and our legal services unite behind a common effort to harness and project to the world a strong and clear message about just how exceptional this country is when it comes to its justice system and legal services.
“The message will be choose the UK and you will get a global guarantee of judicial excellence and integrity.”
Spain reopened its border with Gibraltar? Sometimes it is hard to tell.Posted 2 hours ago +1
My point is simple enough. The lack of support in 1965 made no difference to the situation and the Falklands remain British. Any future lack of support at the UN is doomed to fail in a similar manner. Neither the UN nor the EU are relevant to Britain's sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.
European countries were no help in 1965 - and that year marked the peak of Argentine diplomacy. Been downhill ever since.Posted 4 hours ago 0
PgermanPosted 1 hour ago 0
I'm not entirely sure what you mean by the 'clear threat of Islamic fundamentalism'.
It seems to me, as someone who spent the whole of his early years under terrorist threat that most of the 'terrorists' in European capitals are 'lone wolves' or 'lone wolf packs', often claimed as 'their soldiers' by ISIS but are patently not so. What we have are (mostly) converts to Islam and as we all know it’s converts who are the most adamant whether it be simple things like the smoker who no longer indulges or recent converts to Veganism.
I suspect that there is far more danger to ‘western liberalism’ from the hysterical reactions to ‘terrorist attacks’ from the media and particularly social media.
Of course, one of the dangers of ‘terrorists under the bed’ is it gives the forces of repression (if they really exist) the opportunity to arm police, put soldiers on the street, increase surveillance (camera and electronic) etc Anybody with half a brain cell knows full well that no matter how many armed police, soldiers, traffic wardens you put on the streets the terrorists will get through. I think it was Gerry Adams or one of his orcs who said something like “the security forces have to be lucky all the time but the terrorist only has to be lucky once”.
A passing thought; last year 15,000 Americans were killed in gun crime incidents and another 15,000 died as a result of gun related suicides and accidents – maybe that is the ‘real’ terrorism…
Finally a quote from the great American reporter Ed Murrow:-
“No one can terrorize a whole nation, unless we are all his accomplices”
Kind regards