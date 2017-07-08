Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, July 9th 2017 - 11:56 UTC

Gibraltar and UK delegations discuss Brexit at the Rock

Saturday, July 8th 2017 - 23:39 UTC
Full article 1 comment
The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is Minister for Brexit The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is Minister for Brexit

Delegations of the Gibraltar and United Kingdom Governments have met in Gibraltar on Friday for a full day of discussions covering a wide range of issues.

 The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is Minister for Brexit, the Attorney General Michael Llamas and Financial Secretary Albert Mena. The Minister for Commerce Albert Isola and the Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes joined the meeting for areas relevant to them.

The UK Team was composed of senior officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Cabinet Office and the Department for Exiting the EU, with input from the Treasury and the Department for International Trade.

The discussions therefore touched on a wide range of issues including Brexit and are a prelude to the next formal meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council for Exiting the EU.

 

Categories: Politics, International.
Tags: Brexit Gibraltar, British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO)., Dr Joseph Garcia, European Union, Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar, United Kingdom.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • Brit Bob

    'Without Any Territorial Jurisdiction'

    When Great Britain and Spain concluded the Treaty of Utrecht, the Spanish government believed that the Treaty recognized British possession, but not sovereignty, of Gibraltar. Spain argues that even if the word “propriety” generally includes sovereignty, the cession in this Treaty was explicitly limited in its scope. The Spanish contend that the Treaty grants Great Britain a “propriety,” but “without territorial jurisdiction.” (Who's Rock is it Anyway? The Legal Status of Gibraltar, The Fordham Institute of International Law, Vol 18 , (I), Article 8, Lincoln S.J.,1994, p307, quoting Levie, supra note 18, at 32).

    Worth taking a closer look at : https://www.academia.edu/33068906/Gibraltar_-Without_any_Territorial_Jurisdiction

    Posted 1 hour ago 0
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

Most Commented