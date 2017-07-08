Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, July 8th 2017 - 14:40 UTC

Macri-May meeting in Hamburg suspended; rescheduling under consideration

Saturday, July 8th 2017 - 01:13 UTC
The first day of the G20 summit is nearly over, and on Friday afternoon in Hamburg, British Prime Minister Theresa May canceled her solo meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri due to “scheduling problems.”

 According to Argentine sources they are trying to reschedule, but as the delegations of both parties must agree to the meeting, logistics are still uncertain.

Before the summit, May had extended the offer to meet privately with Macri at 10 am on Saturday, July 8 in the Hotel Meridien, where they are both staying for the summit. If they reschedule successfully, the meeting would move to breakfast at 8:30 am.

  • Enrique Massot

    Macri had high hopes in a photo beside May, and as the story notes, the president 's entourage scrambled to reschedule--to no avail in the end.
    May met with Trump all right though.
    It needs to be remembered that Macri is a specialist in monumental gaffes--after a previous encounter, Macri “revealed” that May was ready to discuss the Malvinas issue--which was immediately denied by May.
    Diplomacy at its best.

    Posted 40 minutes ago 0
  • Marti Llazo

    Diplomacy is the art of saying 'nice doggie' until you can find a rock.

    At least Macri won't be insisting that Argentina has less poverty than Germany, as would be the case with a certain perpetually mendacious former presidenta.

    Posted 14 minutes ago 0
