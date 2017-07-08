Macri-May meeting in Hamburg suspended; rescheduling under consideration

The first day of the G20 summit is nearly over, and on Friday afternoon in Hamburg, British Prime Minister Theresa May canceled her solo meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri due to “scheduling problems.”
According to Argentine sources they are trying to reschedule, but as the delegations of both parties must agree to the meeting, logistics are still uncertain.
Before the summit, May had extended the offer to meet privately with Macri at 10 am on Saturday, July 8 in the Hotel Meridien, where they are both staying for the summit. If they reschedule successfully, the meeting would move to breakfast at 8:30 am.
May met with Trump all right though.
It needs to be remembered that Macri is a specialist in monumental gaffes--after a previous encounter, Macri “revealed” that May was ready to discuss the Malvinas issue--which was immediately denied by May.
Diplomacy at its best.
At least Macri won't be insisting that Argentina has less poverty than Germany, as would be the case with a certain perpetually mendacious former presidenta.