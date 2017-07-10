Interest in Falklands strong at London's Experience Latin America travel event

Jenny and Margaret at the ELA meeting in London

Falkland Islands Holidays (FIH) Jenny Luxton and Margaret Williams attended Experience Latin America last month; an exclusive by-invitation to the only travel trade event in London. The gathering brings together key suppliers from the Latin America region, with influential buyers from within the UK and Europe.

FIH representatives had back to back meetings with an average of eleven scheduled meetings per day, and interest in the Falkland Islands as an ‘experience destination’ is still strong, despite limiting factors such as seat availability on flights and bed spaces in camp locations, they reported.

Ms Williams said: “The upshot of which is that prospective visitors have less flexibility in terms of available dates and often results in holidays here having to be delayed until the following tourism season.”

She added that nevertheless they were delighted to be able to attend ELA annually, “with the opportunity to both promote and grow business on behalf of the Falkland Islands as a whole.”

She said buyers were always interested in any developments within the Falklands tourism industry from the previous year, “and as such we would be keen to hear from anyone operating or planning a new tourism venture that we could promote and sell on your behalf”. (Penguin News).-