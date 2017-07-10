London scare: Camden Market huge blaze under control

The first, second and third floors and the roof of the building were on fire, the brigade tweeted; more than 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were on the scene.

Firefighters in London have brought a huge blaze at the city's Camden Market under control. The London Fire Brigade said on Twitter the “fire is now under control but crews will be damping down into the morning”.

In 2008 storage areas and shops at Camden Market were set ablaze, and adjoining houses were damaged. A major part of the market was closed for several months as a result.

The market is very popular with tourists and with Londoners, who are drawn to the area by the shopping and nightlife on offer.

“The fire was moving very fast,” witness Joan Ribes said. “People were watching, but we were scared the building could explode at any time since there are restaurants with kitchens nearby.”

At least 80 people died in a devastating fire in London's 24-storey Grenfell Tower last month. Prime Minister Theresa May later said that 120 other high-rise buildings had failed fire tests.