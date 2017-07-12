British couple will make history this weekend when they marry at Antarctica's Rothera Station

British couple will make history this weekend when they become the first to tie the knot in the British Antarctic Territory. Bride-to-be Julie Baum and her groom Tom Sylvester will take their vows at the icy cold Rothera Research Station, almost 2,000 miles south of the Falkland Islands.

Most brides hope for sunny and warm weather for their big day - but Miss Baum will get clouds and temperatures hovering around 0C (not bad for Antarctica in winter!). The happy couple will share celebrate with 20 fellow 'overwinterers' - the nickname for those who spend the winter in Antarctica.

Both experienced mountaineers with careers as mountain instructors and expedition leaders, the couple and their guests will start a two-day party with a champagne breakfast.

“Getting married in Antarctica feels like it was meant to be,” said Ms Baum. “There is no better place really - I love snowy mountains and spending time in amazing places with awesome people.”

With the help of some of the women at the station, Ms Baum is making her own dress and plans to sew in part of an old orange pyramid tent for her 'something old'.

“We have always wanted to have a small personal wedding, but never imagined we'd be able to get married in one of the most remote places on Earth,” said her husband-to-be.

Rothera Research Station leader Paul Samways has been sworn in to perform the ceremony. The station chef will prepare the wedding menu and there will be a party with live music from the resident band.

It is the first marriage since the British Antarctic Territory marriage law was reformed in 2016. The changes made it easier for marriages to be arranged there and also updated the relevant paperwork for same sex marriages. The wedding will be registered with the BAT Government and will be valid in the UK.