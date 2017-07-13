Argentine court confirms phone calls to Falklands/Malvinas must be billed as domestic

A lawyer claimed that in December 2012 he contacted the Falklands' Tourism office and two local hotels, in the bill they figured as international calls

Argentine justice confirmed that phone calls to the Falklands/Malvinas Islands must be billed as local calls and not long distance. Argentine telecoms companies Telefonica and Telecom said that this was normal procedure, however a client presented a “consumers' appeal” claiming a call to the Falklands had been labeled as international instead of domestic.

The ruling from a Buenos Aires Civil and Commercial court followed a demand presented by ill-tempered lawyer Enrique Giusti, who claimed that in December 2012 he contacted the Falklands' Tourism office and two local hotels, and although he was charged the domestic rate, in the bill they figured as international calls.

The fact is that despite Argentina's claim, internationally Falklands are considered UK jurisdiction, and thus it is a British telecoms company that makes the contacts.

The ruling said that the plaintiff argues Argentine Law has been violated by the conduct displayed by the defendant when labeling as international phone calls to the Malvinas Islands, because this contradicts directly what is expressed by the first transitory clause of the Argentine constitution.

Argentine media admits the issue is more symbolic than practical, since all Argentine telecom bill calls to the Falklands/Malvinas as domestic that is inside Argentine territory.

The plaintiff also demanded a “moral compensation” for the incorrect identification of the calls as international instead of domestic, but this was thrown out by the court.