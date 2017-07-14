Minister for exiting EU holds talks with Overseas Territories representatives

UK Minister for Exiting the EU Robin Walker and Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad met on Wednesday with Overseas Territory leaders and representatives (including the Falkland Islands) to discuss Brexit issues.

Attendees were updated on the government’s ongoing preparations for EU negotiations and actions since the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council in February.

The areas of priority for the territories were discussed, and UK Minister reaffirmed the UK commitment to ensure the interests of the Overseas Territories are taken into account.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Walker said, “Negotiations to leave the European Union are now underway, and we are working hard to deliver a deal that works for everyone, including our friends in the Overseas Territories. We have engaged extensively with the Overseas Territories and will continue to make sure their interests are taken into account as the UK leaves the EU.”

Lord Ahmad, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, said, “The Overseas Territories are integral to what defines Britain on the global stage, and to our influence across the world. I look forward to continuing engagement with the Territories on the key challenges they face as a result of Brexit, and to work collaboratively on the great opportunities that lie ahead.”

Countries attending were Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena, Turks and Caicos Islands and Tristan da Cunha. Gibraltar also attended as an observer.