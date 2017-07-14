Trump in Paris for Bastille Day parade hints to changes on climate accord

Despite their clear differences, Paris has emphasized that Macron will work to reaffirm historic ties between the two allies to prevent the US from being isolated.

Trump dined Macron at the Eiffel Tower and will watch the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Élysées on Friday, 14th July. This year marks the 100th anniversary of US forces entering World War One, and for this occasion US and French troops will be marching together in the parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he “respected” Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord but that France would remain committed. The US president visiting France then hinted that his administration could shift its opinion.

“On climate we know what our differences are,” Mr. Macron said in Paris on Thursday, adding that it was important to move forward.

Speaking alongside Macron, Trump then hinted that the US could shift its position but failed to elaborate. “Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord,” he said, and added: “We'll see what happens.”

The US president withdrew from the 2015 Paris climate agreement last month, citing moves to negotiate a new “fair” deal that would not disadvantage US businesses.

Macron said it was right to put the climate issue to one side while the two leaders discussed how they could work together on other matters such as the ceasefire in Syria and trade partnerships.

“We have disagreements; Mr. Trump had election pledges that he took to his supporters and I had pledges - should this hinder progress on all issues? No,” Macron said.

The two leaders then talked about their countries' joint efforts to combat terrorism and in particular the so-called Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

“The US is extremely involved in the Iraq war,” Mr. Macron said, “I would like to thank the president for everything done by American troops in this area”.

Trump, who is in Paris for a two-day visit, was earlier welcomed by Macron with an official military ceremony. The US president then visited the tomb of Napoleon before Friday's Bastille Day celebrations. The trip is aimed at reaffirming historic ties but comes amid tension due to the two leaders' different positions over climate change.

Air Force One touched down at Orly airport in Paris earlier on Thursday; Trump and the First Lady emerging from their flight across the Atlantic in an effort to help strengthen US-France relations.

“Emmanuel, nice to see you. This is so beautiful,” Mr. Trump said as he was met by Mr. Macron at the Hotel des Invalides, near the site of Napoleon's tomb.

Demonstrations are expected. French protesters have planned a “No Trump Zone” at the Place de la Republique. The Facebook page for the event states: “Trump is not welcome in Paris”.