Montevideo, July 19th 2017 - 11:04 UTC

Farage mentions Argentina/Falklands policy to blast Foreign Office's expenditure

Wednesday, July 19th 2017 - 06:29 UTC
“We’ve been giving money to Argentina who still have a claim over the Falkland Islands,” fumed Farage, and they have been buying fighter jets from China “We’ve been giving money to Argentina who still have a claim over the Falkland Islands,” fumed Farage, and they have been buying fighter jets from China

The former leader of the UK Independent Party and great promoter of the Leave position in the Brexit referendum Nigel Farage, has mentioned Argentina and Falklands policy as proof that Britain’s foreign aid budget is being spent in completely the wrong places.

 Interviewed by Leading Britain's Conversation, LBC, Farage was not happy that so much of taxpayers’ cash was being sent to certain regimes across the world - describing it as an “utter shambles”.

The controversial subject was raised after it emerged Theresa May government departments were struggling to spend the overseas aid money they’d been allocated.

A UK National Audit Office report said money was being wasted because civil servants were “rushing” to hit the legal requirement of spending 0.7% of the nation’s income on foreign aid.

Farrage then looked at where and what some of the cash was actually being spent on was he left absolutely seething.

“We’ve been giving money to Argentina who still have a claim over the Falkland Islands,” he fumed.

“And they’ve been buying fighter jets from China, so we’ve actually been giving money to a regime that could use some of that money to fund military jets to fight against our people.”

Nigel’s shocking list continued: “We’ve been giving money to Iran. We’ve been giving money to China and hold on to the chair - we’ve been giving money to Mugabe’s Zimbabwe!”

  • golfcronie

    Dear me, and I thought charity begins at home.

    Posted 2 hours ago 0
  • Doveoverdover

    Argentina should be using whatever UK aid money they are given to buy aircraft (and the software needed to fly them) from us not from China.

    Oh yes, that reminds me....

    Since no one wants me to give me a second chance to complete my conspiracy theory (you know who you are...) here it is anyway. http://nocamels.com/2016/12/cyber-security-secdo/

    Posted 2 hours ago 0
  • Brit Bob

    “We’ve been giving money to Argentina who still has a claim over the Falkland Islands,” he fumed.

    Time for Argentina to drop the claim and move on. Falklands- Never Belonged to Argentina:
    https://www.academia.edu/31111843/Falklands_Never_Belonged_to_Argentina

    Posted 1 hour ago 0
