Farage mentions Argentina/Falklands policy to blast Foreign Office's expenditure

The former leader of the UK Independent Party and great promoter of the Leave position in the Brexit referendum Nigel Farage, has mentioned Argentina and Falklands policy as proof that Britain’s foreign aid budget is being spent in completely the wrong places.
Interviewed by Leading Britain's Conversation, LBC, Farage was not happy that so much of taxpayers’ cash was being sent to certain regimes across the world - describing it as an “utter shambles”.
The controversial subject was raised after it emerged Theresa May government departments were struggling to spend the overseas aid money they’d been allocated.
A UK National Audit Office report said money was being wasted because civil servants were “rushing” to hit the legal requirement of spending 0.7% of the nation’s income on foreign aid.
Farrage then looked at where and what some of the cash was actually being spent on was he left absolutely seething.
“We’ve been giving money to Argentina who still have a claim over the Falkland Islands,” he fumed.
“And they’ve been buying fighter jets from China, so we’ve actually been giving money to a regime that could use some of that money to fund military jets to fight against our people.”
Nigel’s shocking list continued: “We’ve been giving money to Iran. We’ve been giving money to China and hold on to the chair - we’ve been giving money to Mugabe’s Zimbabwe!”
Dear me, and I thought charity begins at home.Posted 7 hours ago +1
“We’ve been giving money to Argentina who still has a claim over the Falkland Islands,” he fumed.Posted 5 hours ago +1
Time for Argentina to drop the claim and move on. Falklands- Never Belonged to Argentina:
https://www.academia.edu/31111843/Falklands_Never_Belonged_to_Argentina
There should be no foreign aid given to anyone, without some specific benefit to the nation giving it. It isn't a legitimate function of government to confiscate the money of their citizens and give it away for any reason other than to advance the country's interests. If people are interested in donating to some charitable cause, it's up to them to do it, not for government to take their money and give it away in a manner most would disapprove of. May is an idiot, and needs to be replaced. If the Tories can't do better than her, they may as well close up shop.Posted 47 minutes ago 0