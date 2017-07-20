France's Macron overtakes UK in the league table of global “soft power”

The election of Emmanuel Macron as president has helped propel France to the top of a league table of global “soft power”, while Britain’s score has decreased partly as a result of Brexit. But despite losing points for government stability, enterprise and favorability measured in worldwide polls, the UK hung on to second slot, thanks to the US tumbling from first to third following the election of Donald Trump.

Spain also slipped in the Soft Power 30 ranking, reflecting the country’s limited digital capabilities and its business reputation despite a strong cultural presence globally.

The report by communications firm Portland in partnership with the University of Southern California said Britain’s influence in the world had taken a hit, particularly among EU member states.

The future of the UK’s “soft power” will depend on whether Brexit results in the creation of a “global Britain”, as the UK Government hopes, or puts the country on a protectionist and nationalist path, said Portland’s Jonathan McClory.

Britain’s performance was boosted by internationally recognized brands such as the Premier League, world-leading creative and financial industries and assets such as the British Council and BBC World Service, said the report.

Mr Macron’s promise of increased global engagement and leadership from Paris fuelled France’s move from fifth to first place, on the back of long-standing strengths in diplomacy, culture and tourism.

Spain slipped from 12th position in the ranking in 2016 to number 15 this year.

The report’s authors said that despite retaining impressive cultural soft power through “unrivalled” cuisine and climate, Spain had been “leapfrogged in the digital sphere” by a wave of “savvy young digital diplomats”.

The report’s authors nonetheless said that, with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy back in government for a second term in office, the political uncertainty that had plagued the country for 10 months had now come to an end.

Germany and Canada were each down one place to fourth and fifth respectively in the ranking, which measures countries’ ability to attract, influence and persuade people from around the world. Japan rose one place to sixth, one of a number of Asian states – including China, which increased their soft power this year.