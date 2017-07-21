OAS summit in Peru will address democratic governance and corruption

Peru's delegate Ana Rosa Valdivieso, appreciated the support from OAS for the organization of the Summit and the relevance of the topic chosen by her country.

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Government of Peru signed the agreement on preparations for the Eighth Summit of the Americas, which will bring together all heads of state and government of the Hemisphere in April 2018, in Lima.

The agreement was signed at OAS main offices in Washington DC. Secretary General Luis Almagro reiterated OAS commitment to the principles of cooperation promoted by the hemispheric event and highlighted the relevance of the issue. Combating corruption, chosen by Peru, as well as the importance of continuing to strengthen the participation of civil society and other social actors within the framework of the Summit.

“The topic, 'Democratic Governance against Corruption´, chosen by the Government of Peru for the next Summit, is part of the essential mandates and tasks of OAS. We will be working together during the Summit to contribute to agreeing on tangible actions and results that help our region to face the challenges of governance and corruption,” said Secretary Almagro.

”We have begun the process of preparations for the Summit, we believe that the theme that has been chosen is a current topic of great importance for the region and we will put all our efforts in making the Summit successful, this means, that it achieves concrete results and policies that make sense for the entire region,” she said.