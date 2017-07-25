2018 promises to be an exciting year for new cruise ships

Celebrity Edge is a revolutionary new cruise ship that will sail to the Eastern and Western Caribbean out of Port Everglades starting in December 2018. Norwegian Cruise Line’s first cruise ship built for Alaskan cruises, Norwegian Bliss will sail seasonally in Alaska and the Caribbean beginning in Summer 2018

With cruise lines having a record number of cruise ships on order, the cruise industry is growing like never before. 2018 promises to be an exciting year for new ships coming out, and here are the best new cruise ships arriving next year.

Symphony of the Seas – Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built when the vessel goes into service in the Spring of 2018. This 3rd Oasis class ship from Royal Caribbean will be 230,000 gross tons in size and carry over 6,000 guests. The ship will be divided into the following seven neighborhoods: Boardwalk, Central Park, Royal Promenade, Pool and Sports Zone, Entertainment Place, Youth Zone, and Vitality Spa and Fitness.

Symphony of the Seas will have all of the great new features that Harmony of the Seas brought to cruising last year including a 10 story slide, robot bartenders, an ice skating rink, an aqua theater, and will have over 20 restaurants on board. Symphony of the Seas will sail to the Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, Miami, Florida after a season in the Mediterranean.

Celebrity Edge – Celebrity Cruises has introduced a revolutionary new cruise ship that will sail to the Eastern and Western Caribbean out of Port Everglades starting in December 2018. From the infinite verandas to the Magic Carpet, Celebrity Edge will have a boat load of features that no other cruise ships have.

The Resort Deck will offer endless ways to enjoy the outdoors and connect with the sea. The Solarium will feature a three-dimensional art wall that represents the beautiful colors and movement of the ocean.

Destination Gateway is not only a new multi-purpose area that serves as a luxury embarkation station, but they are also introducing the industry-leading Edge Launches which have been newly re-imagined for an improved tender experience. Featuring bucket seats, air conditioning, large windows for stunning sea-level views, and more space, Edge Launches are designed to get you to your destination in modern luxury style.

Carnival Horizon./Carnival Cruise Line’s second Vista class ship, Carnival Horizon will sail to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami. The ship will feature a Dr. Seuss themed water park, new Family Harbor Cabins, and will have all of the great features of her sister ship Carnival Vista. This includes an IMAX, the Sky Ride, LED centerpiece in the atrium, and the Havana cabins and relaxation area among other features.

Norwegian Bliss.-Norwegian Cruise Line’s first cruise ship built for Alaskan cruises, Norwegian Bliss will sail seasonally in Alaska and the Caribbean beginning in Summer 2018. Promising to be Norwegian’s most incredible cruise ship yet, the Observation Lounge will be the perfect spot to watch bald eagles soar over glaciers or dolphins splashing in the Caribbean.

At 168,800 gross ton, Norwegian Bliss will be the largest cruise ship to ever sail to Alaska. There will be ocean views from almost every venue, spacious and thoughtfully designed accommodations that fit with every cruiser’s needs, and a variety of exciting and engaging venues that will continue Norwegian’s history of innovation in providing the ultimate dining and entertainment experiences at sea.

MS Nieuw Statendam – Launching in December 2018, ms Nieuw Statendam carries forward the nautical heritage, signature service and classic style for which Holland America Line is known—while raising the bar for 21st-century elegance. Sister ship to ms Koningsdam, she will be the second Pinnacle class ship from the cruise line.

Featuring a 270 degree LED screen in the theater, the World Stage will allow the room to be transformed into anything the designers imagine. There will be several venues that have a musical theme including Billboard Onboard, Lincoln Center Stage, and B.B. King’s Blues Club.

Viking Spirit – Viking’s fifth ocean cruise ship will be nearly identical to their current award winning ships. Viking Spirit will have an aft infinity pool, thermal suite with snow room (complimentary), two story explorer’s lounge, and every stateroom comes with a private veranda. One shore excursion in each port, Wi-Fi, specialty restaurants, thermal suite, laundry room, and 24/7 room service will all be complimentary.