Falklands' lawmaker Michael Poole will study for an MSc at the London School of Economics.

27th Thursday, July 2017 - 09:49 UTC

“My hope is that an MSc in Public Policy & Administration will be of great help to me when I return to the Islands next year”, said MLA Poole.

A member of the Legislative Assembly has been named as the Falkland Islands’ latest Chevening scholar. Michael Poole MLA will head to the London School of Economics (LSE) to study for an MSc in Public Policy & Administration after the current Assembly completes its term in late September.

Aimed at developing global leaders, Chevening is the UK Government’s international awards scheme. It is funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organizations.

Michael is the third Falkland Islander to receive a Chevening scholarship.

“I am delighted to have been awarded such a prestigious scholarship and greatly look forward to undertaking my studies at LSE later in the year. My hope is that an MSc in Public Policy & Administration will be of great help to me when I return to the Islands next year and look for further work”, said MLA Poole.

“In the meantime I am focused on the remaining few months of my time as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. As always, there is much to do. Over the coming weeks we will be considering important legislation in a number of areas, including immigration reform and the updating of our maritime legislation”.

Michael said he was intending to make the most of his year away in London and thanked the Foreign and Commonwealth Office “and those involved in providing me with such a wealth of opportunity.”