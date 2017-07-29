Brexit controversy: Ireland against any “economic border” with North Ireland

Ireland is against the imposition of an “economic border” with Northern Ireland and the Irish government is not going to help Britain design one, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.
He was speaking after Northern Irish protestant politicians propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government reacted with fury to a report that Dublin wants customs checks on boats and planes between Britain and Ireland rather than along its land border with Northern Ireland.
Ireland's foreign minister said no such proposal existed. “As far as this government is concerned there shouldn't be an economic border. We don't want one,” Varadkar told reporters at a briefing in Dublin.
He said the border had been political and not economic since the formation of the European single market at the end of 1992.
Having customs checks at ports and airports would allow seamless trade on the island of Ireland and avoid potentially huge disruption for Irish farmers and small businesses on both sides of the Northern Irish border.
But any suggestion of impediments to trade between Northern Ireland and Britain are anathema to Northern Ireland's unionist majority, many of whom fear Irish nationalists may push to unify British-run Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.
Varadkar rejected suggestions from some British pro-Brexit politicians that technological solutions such as the tagging of goods and vehicles and computerized customs declaration might allow trade to continue along a “frictionless border.”
“It's the United Kingdom, it's Britain that has decided to leave and if they want to put forward smart solutions, technological solutions for borders of the future and all of that that's up to them,” Varadkar said.
Asked if the position risked angering unionists and supporters of Brexit in Britain, Varadkar suggested that it was Ireland that had the right to be angry at Britain's decision to renege on earlier agreements.
“What we are not going to do is design a border for the Brexiteers. They are the ones who want a border, it is up to them to say what it is, to say how it would work and to convince their own people, their own voters, that this is a good idea.”
Asked whether he thought the EU would be in a position in October to begin discussions with Britain on a future bilateral relationship, Varadkar said it was not clear, but warned very little progress had been made to date.
Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams supported Mr Varadkar's remarks and said he should support a campaign for Northern Ireland to be granted special status within the EU.
“The taoiseach should tell both the British government and the EU negotiating team that this is the best solution to the economic, political and social challenges that Ireland faces from Brexit,” Mr Adams added.
In the 2016 referendum, the UK as a whole voted to leave the EU but in Northern Ireland, 56% of the electorate voted to remain.
56% of Northern Eire will only swell to 60 - 70% once their economic losses are felt from the coming wall, prompting a vote for the North to exit the UK for an autonomous state within the whole of Ireland and their advatageous return to the EU. Which could very well stir the envy required for Scotland to opt for their exit from the UK as they watch English businesses and jobs save and make attractive sums in their relocation to Ireland. An Irish-Scottish-EU confederation could and should sensibly result. The benefits to Scotland from the rich flow of business and employment opportunities from England could more than suffice to give Scotland the EU base on Britain the Scots, many English workers and the EU desire. The EU could provide much of the largesse and subsidization of Scotland now looking for a home as th EU extricates it from England. The question wither billions of euros will move, the continent or the new English EU trading partner Scotland, would become tantalyzing to English and EU concerns alike, freeing up England to become that free-trade paradise the Tories hallucinate will evolve without the annoying footdragging in No Eire and Scotland hindering the creation of the tax haven heaven envisioned. A win-win-win and happy ending to Brexit and the old UK for all.Posted 1 hour ago 0
Oh yeah...so what are you suggesting..?Posted 24 minutes ago 0
A wall between Scotland and its largest trading partner England...
That is what would happen...
No one in UK mainland cares whether there is a wall between Ireland and Northern Ireland...
A wall on UK mainland is a different matter and is not going to happen...
Every single supermarket and national retail outlet receives its deliveries through England...
Think again...