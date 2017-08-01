Falklands' government announces the on line Statute Law Database

The Falkland Islands Government has announced the on-line publication of the laws of the Falkland Islands. A public demonstration of the on-line Statute Law Database will take place in Stanley at the Court and Council Chamber at 5.30pm on Wednesday 2 August 2017. Members of the public may also access a paper copy of the Statute Law Database through the public library.

The laws of the Falkland Islands can now be freely accessed through: www.legislation.gov.fk

The important publication achieves the Government’s Islands Plan object to improve access to the law, and reflects a vital commitment to uphold the rule of law in the Falkland Islands.

“The publication will ensure that the fundamental rights and freedoms protected by our Constitution are supplemented by access to the law which compares favorably with the highest international standards”.

Attorney General, David Brown, stated: “Publication of the statute law database is the culmination of a two year project which delivers long overdue accessibility to the laws of the Falkland Islands. Respect for the rule of law and access to the law go hand in hand. Access to the law also provides the basis for a range of strategic and economic benefits to the Falkland Islands; a more effective legislature, more effective access to justice, fairer government and a more efficient economy.

The Revised Laws project has delivered a cost effective solution to the problem of access to the law; through publication of the Statute Law Database. The database should continue to deliver free and easy access to the law into the long term; by publishing a statement of the laws of the Falkland Islands which is clear, authoritative, complete, reliable, and durable.

The Legal Services team look forward to working with the Statute Law Commissioner to keep the database up to date, and to starting work on an ongoing program of law revision”