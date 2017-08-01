UK calls on Maduro to stop the division in the Venezuelan society

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on Monday on Venezuela’s government to take urgent action to stop the division in society following Sunday's the Constituent Assembly vote. “Venezuela stands on the brink of disaster and Nicholas Maduro’s government must stop before it is too late. The country is turning on itself – more than 100 have died already – and democracy and basic rights are in jeopardy”, said Boris Johnson.

He added that “the dubious Constituent Assembly vote has dramatically deepened the problems and ramped up tensions. It is time for the government to see sense and start working with the opposition on a way forward that brings the people of Venezuela back together”.

In a previous statement the foreign secretary said the UK calls on the Venezuelan Government to refrain from divisive and inflammatory action, including the plan to form a Constituent Assembly. This will only further undermine confidence in the country’s democracy. Human rights, the rule of law, the separation of powers and the integrity of democratic institutions must be respected.

“The UK joins with the Vatican, the neighbors of Venezuela and our European friends to urge the Government to enter constructive talks with the Opposition. I call on President Nicolas Maduro to change course and break the deadlock for the benefit of all Venezuelans”.