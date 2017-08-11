Massive 356 kilos emerald unearthed in northern Brazil

This incredible emerald specimen stands 1.3 meters tall and is valued at approximately US$ 309 million.

A massive 356 kilos emerald was unearthed recently by miners inside the Carnaiba Mine in Brazil. This incredible emerald specimen stands 1.3 meters tall and is valued at approximately US$ 309 million.

The emerald is now owned by a private party, who has decided to not reveal his identity or location out of fear for his family's safety. As a precaution, the owner intends to frequently move the emerald cluster from one secure location to another. The owner is finalizing legal paperwork declaring his ownership of the specimen.

Third parties around the world have already stated their interest in buying the emerald, although it is not clear if the owner will sell the emerald or display it in a museum.

The emerald was found in an area of Brazil known to produce magnificent gems, the Carnaiba Mine within the state of Pernambuco. The cluster of gems was found 200 meters deep in the mine and required ten people a full week to extract and lift the cluster to the surface.

This specimen is composed of in total 180,000-carats of emerald beryls. Given the size, rarity, and number of emeralds, experts estimate that the entire specimen could be worth US$309 million.

It was found by miners who belong to the Bahia Mineral Cooperative, a cooperative of miners legally approved to mine in the area. Each person in the cooperative of miners was paid for their share of the emerald by the private party, leaving him as the sole owner.

Given the size of this emerald, it is unlikely that it will be cut down to form jewelry. Hence, it will likely end up as a showcase in a wealthy home or on display in a museum.

The massive emerald, a cluster was found surrounded by mica schist, making it slightly easier to excavate.

This giant emerald wasn't the first found in the Carnaiba Mine, the Bahia emerald was discovered sixteen years ago just 100 meters from where this emerald was just discovered.

The Bahia emerald is one of the world's largest emeralds and has the single largest emerald shard ever found. The stone weighs approximately 340 kilos and was valued at US$400 million.

Unfortunately, the massive emerald is locked away due to ongoing disputes over ownership.