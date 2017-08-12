July inflation in US at 0.1% and the annual rate stands at 1.7%

12th Saturday, August 2017 - 12:46 UTC Full article

Rising medical care costs, housing and food pulled the CPI up in July, after no change in June and May's 0.1% dip.

Prices in the United States rose by less than expected last month, as inflation in the economy remained tame. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inched up 0.1% last month, only a slight improvement on a stagnant June figure. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2% month-on-month increase.

The dollar fell on the inflation data, as markets felt it made the prospects of further rate rises less likely. The annual rate of inflation rose to 1.7%, up from 1.6% in June.

Rising medical care costs, housing and food pulled the CPI up in July, after no change in June and May's 0.1% dip.

Prices for meat had their largest one-month gain in almost three years, adding 1%. Prescription drug prices rose 1.3% in July after increasing 1% in the prior month.

The US Federal Reserve has a 2% inflation target for the world's largest economy, although the measure that it tracks is currently at 1.5%.

The Fed has raised interest rates twice this year, and there is speculation that the bank will lift rates again before the end of 2017.