PM May supports Falklands' self determination; calls on Argentina to meet September joint communiqué

Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated the UK Government’s strong and wholehearted support for the Falkland Islands right to self-determination and underlined UK is seeking a more productive relation with Argentina but cautioned that the full potential of the relationship depends on Buenos Aires meeting the public commitments of the September 2016 joint communiqué.
The statements are included in the reply letter to the Falklands government congratulations when Theresa May's reelection, and which were released by the Falklands' Legislative Assembly on Monday.
PM May also reiterated her government's commitment to consult and involve British Overseas Territories throughout the Brexit process.
Follows the full release: “PM Theresa May responds to letter sent by FIG following re-election”
“In response to a letter of congratulation sent last month after her re-election, Prime Minister Theresa May responded to the Legislative Assembly earlier in the month.
”The Prime Minister reiterated the UK Government’s strong and wholehearted support for our right to self-determination. She also reiterated her Government’s commitment to consult with and involve Overseas Territories throughout the Brexit process.
“In addition, and in response to points raised in our letter of congratulation, the PM reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to working with FIG on issues such as public diplomacy, access to banking services and future hydrocarbons development.
”Finally, the letter noted that the UK Government is seeking a more productive relationship with the Government of Argentina. However the Prime Minister stated that the UK-Argentina relationship will not fulfill its full potential until the Government of Argentina meets the public commitments it made in September 2016.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
I see that HEPATITIS has got married to a fish!Posted 11 hours ago +2
Highest Court in the Land? And the European Court of Human Rights too, which viewed the Mauritians from Chagos as having been adequately compensated.Posted 3 hours ago +1
The Permanent Court of Arbitration has held that the Mauritians can rely upon the promises made in the 1960's and 70's that the islands be returned when the British Government are finished with them, although there is some doubt that Mauritius will then allow a group of British citizens with ideas of self-determination back onto the archipelago.
Now we can look forward to an ICJ decision.
Will any of it make one ounce of difference? Unlikely. Most countries in the world have a system within their laws of 'eminent domain' which allows the Government to remove people from land when that Government feels it necessary. In the UK we tend to call it 'compulsory purchase', not that anyone in England actually owns land anyway. That has not been an option since the Norman Conquest.
The removal of the Mauritians from Chagos was not handled well; but they were never listed at the UN as an NSGT and - IMHO - the Human Rights Court was correct. They were well compensated.
The Argentinians say that self-determination is not applicable to the Falkland Islanders. What planet are they on?Posted 21 hours ago 0
Falklands – Self-Determination: https://www.academia.edu/11325329/Falklands_-_Self-Determination_single_page_