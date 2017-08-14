PM May supports Falklands' self determination; calls on Argentina to meet September joint communiqué

”The Prime Minister reiterated the UK Government’s strong and wholehearted support for our right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated the UK Government’s strong and wholehearted support for the Falkland Islands right to self-determination and underlined UK is seeking a more productive relation with Argentina but cautioned that the full potential of the relationship depends on Buenos Aires meeting the public commitments of the September 2016 joint communiqué.

The statements are included in the reply letter to the Falklands government congratulations when Theresa May's reelection, and which were released by the Falklands' Legislative Assembly on Monday.

PM May also reiterated her government's commitment to consult and involve British Overseas Territories throughout the Brexit process.

“In addition, and in response to points raised in our letter of congratulation, the PM reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to working with FIG on issues such as public diplomacy, access to banking services and future hydrocarbons development.

”Finally, the letter noted that the UK Government is seeking a more productive relationship with the Government of Argentina. However the Prime Minister stated that the UK-Argentina relationship will not fulfill its full potential until the Government of Argentina meets the public commitments it made in September 2016.