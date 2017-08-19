Applications for Chevening scholarships open in Argentina

The British Embassy in Buenos Aires has announced that the call for applications for Chevening scholarships will be open until 7 November. The scholarships are awarded to applicants with proven leadership skills and a strong professional and academic background.

In last year’s round, more than 30 young professionals from Argentina were selected and won a UK Government scholarship to study at a British university during the period 2017/2018, undertaking the commitment to return to their home country after completing their studies.

Since 1991, more than 480 Argentines have been selected to take part in the prestigious program and are now successful professionals in different areas of Government, the private sector, academia, civil society, and the media. It is estimated that, once the candidates selected in 2018 are added, the total number of Chevening scholars in Argentina will reach 500.

The scholarship enables the winning candidates to pursue one-year post-graduate courses at any British university with all expenses covered, including tuition fees, air fares and subsistence, accommodation and health care.

The British Ambassador to Argentina, Mark Kent, said that “Chevening scholarships are part of an effort to promote understanding between our countries. They enable scholars to learn more about British culture and society, but also to make Argentina’s culture and way of life known to the UK”.

All those interested can visit www.chevening.org/apply for further details on selection criteria and a full description of the scholarships.