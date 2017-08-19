UK envoy in Brazil promotes trade and scientific cooperation

19th Saturday, August 2017 - 08:31 UTC Full article

UK Trade Envoy for Brazil, Mark Prisk MP (C) with some of the new scholars from Recife (Pic Twitter)

Mark Prisk, the UK’s trade envoy to Brazil makes his first visit to Recife this year with the purpose of increasing dialogue between the region and United Kingdom. He will discuss topics such as trade, smart cities and the UK government’s international awards scheme, Chevening in bilaterals with Porto Digital and Fiepe. The Trade Envoy was previously in São Paulo in where he held meetings with government and private sector representatives.

Mark was elected as the MP for Hertford and Stortford in 2001. He served on the Conservative front bench from 2002, covering Treasury and Business portfolios. Prior to the position as Trade Envoy, Mark was appointed Minister of State for Business & Enterprise in 2010 (until 2012) and Minister of State for Housing in 2012 (until 2013).

“Trade is one of the UK’s top priorities and it is vital we work together to bolster our trade and investment relations creating jobs and economic growth”, the British MP said. “Recife has been central to cooperation with the Northeast region and we will work to further our countries’ historical partnership.” asserted Prisk.

In Sao Paulo Mark Prisk together with the President of the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP), Jose Goldemberg, and the Scientific Director of FAPESP, Carlos Henrique de Brito Cruz, launched Researcher Links Regional Biodiversity Workshops (Latin America) and Researcher Links Biodiversity Travel Grants, a research collaboration between the UK, Brazil and five other LatAm countries under the Newton Fund.

‘Researcher links’ is a Newton funded program from the British Council which aims to enhance scientific collaboration by promoting an international exchange of researchers between UK universities and universities from partner countries in the region. A number of countries are involved in the partnership and this includes Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Brazil (São Paulo State only). The application window is now open on British Council and Fapesp websites. The deadline is 13th October 2017.

“The Newton Fund enables the UK and Brazil to work together to tackle global challenges such as Infectious Diseases, Climate Change and Agriculture” British Minister Prisk said. “This agreement represents an unique opportunity to elevate researchers’ cooperation”