Argentina opens its market to US pork products

20th Sunday, August 2017 - 13:09 UTC Full article

Argentina has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork products for the first time since 1992, the White House said in a statement on Thursday. “Today’s announcement is a big win for American pork producers and proves that President Trump is getting real results for America’s farmers and ranchers,” said Vice President Pence.

“After 25 years of discussions, America’s pork producers will soon be able to export their fine product to Argentina. This is one more example of the commitment of President Trump and his entire Administration to breaking down international trade barriers and making free and fair trade a win-win for American workers, farmers, and our trading partners.”

Argentina had blocked imports of U.S. pork, citing animal health concerns. The U.S. is the world's top pork exporter, and the agreement opens up a potential US$10-million-per-year market for U.S. pork producers, the statement said.

Under the terms of today’s agreement, all fresh, chilled, and frozen pork and pork products from United States animals will be eligible for export to Argentina.

“U.S. pork producers are the most competitive in the world and we have long sought the opportunity to provide affordable, high-quality pork in Argentina,” says Ken Maschhoff, National Pork Producers Council president.

“We thank Secretaries Perdue and Ross, and their teams at the USDA and the Department of Commerce, as well as U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer and his team, for their diligent work to win Argentine market access.”

Argentine food safety officials will visit the U.S. to conduct on-site verification of U.S. meat inspection system, after which U.S. pork exports will resume pending resolution of any outstanding technical issues.

The agreement comes after a 15 August meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and President Mauricio Macri of Argentina during the Vice President’s visit to Buenos Aires. President Trump first raised the issue with President Macri during their bilateral meeting at the White House on April 27.